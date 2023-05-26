Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 42,065 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,065 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Signal LP bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stephens lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RUTH stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.83.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.13 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

