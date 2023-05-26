Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 47.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FND. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Gordon Haskett lowered Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FND opened at $88.44 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $102.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

