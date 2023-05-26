Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in FMC by 269.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $103.87 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $134.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.63.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

