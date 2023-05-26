Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

XSLV opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $476.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $48.95.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.