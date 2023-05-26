Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDRR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 748,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,817,000 after purchasing an additional 222,805 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 26,795 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 49.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 284,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 93,836 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDRR opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

