Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 10,586 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,586 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Southern Copper by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

Southern Copper Price Performance

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $472,099. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $65.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.91. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

See Also

