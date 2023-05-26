Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,259 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DWAS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,285 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DWAS opened at $73.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.65. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $571.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

