Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,891 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $15,785,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,173,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,097.6% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 245,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 225,074 shares during the last quarter.

ULST opened at $40.23 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $40.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.10.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

