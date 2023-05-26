Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 19,714 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,714 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 43.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after buying an additional 396,586 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,476,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,014,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,630,000 after purchasing an additional 249,471 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after purchasing an additional 243,040 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,113,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,662,000 after purchasing an additional 160,922 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPD stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $74.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.56.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

