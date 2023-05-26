Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,997 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 102.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 136.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 1.7 %

CBRL stock opened at $103.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.77. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.66. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $933.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRL. TheStreet raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.63.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

