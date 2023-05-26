Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,863 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KXI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,439,000 after purchasing an additional 368,365 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $229,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

KXI stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.82. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $64.74.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

