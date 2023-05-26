Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,734 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 342.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE SIG opened at $69.05 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $83.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day moving average of $71.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $702,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,942,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $702,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,942,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,056 shares in the company, valued at $16,884,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,693 shares of company stock worth $5,231,135. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.