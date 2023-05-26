Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,249 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,261.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,034.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VWOB stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $55.45 and a 52 week high of $66.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average of $61.43.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

