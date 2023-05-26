Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,890 Shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 314.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

