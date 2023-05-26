Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,379 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,503,000 after purchasing an additional 303,256 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total transaction of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,580 shares of company stock worth $2,127,210 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $127.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.22, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $125.35 and a 1 year high of $163.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 24.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

