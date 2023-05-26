Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,974 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after buying an additional 190,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAAS. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

NYSE PAAS opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $24.21.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -27.23%.

Pan American Silver Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

