Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 7,571 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,571 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $319.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $515.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $344.81 and a 200 day moving average of $362.49.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.35.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

