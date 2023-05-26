Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,520 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLN. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 1,052.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Stock Performance

Haleon stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Haleon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.0577 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Investec started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.48) to GBX 364 ($4.53) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

