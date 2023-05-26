Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 391,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,011,000 after purchasing an additional 31,194 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 23,148.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $895,000.

Get JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $781.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.38. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $53.33.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.