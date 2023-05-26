Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Stock Price Down 2.5%

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) was down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 30,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 76,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Real Brokerage Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $210.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 64.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.

