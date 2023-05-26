Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$72.45.

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR opened at C$98.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.40. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$60.37 and a 1 year high of C$99.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$92.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$89.83.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 15.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 5.5726351 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 67.57%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

