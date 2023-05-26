Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 760,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,768 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $11,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,719,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 22,459 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.89%.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $148,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

