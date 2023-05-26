Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives $16.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Retail Opportunity Investments

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,719,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 22,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROIC opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 157.89%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

