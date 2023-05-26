Reviewing Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) & Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX)

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) and Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Manhattan Scientifics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy N/A -281.04% -33.32% Manhattan Scientifics N/A N/A -224.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Manhattan Scientifics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy $86.25 million 1.46 -$39.57 million N/A N/A Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Manhattan Scientifics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dragonfly Energy.

0.3% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dragonfly Energy and Manhattan Scientifics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dragonfly Energy presently has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 348.48%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Volatility & Risk

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.85, indicating that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Scientifics has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dragonfly Energy beats Manhattan Scientifics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. engages in the business of acquiring, developing, and commercializing life-enhancing technologies in various fields with emphasis in the areas of nanotechnologies and nanomedicine. It focuses on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies. The company was founded by Marvin Maslow on July 31, 1992 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

