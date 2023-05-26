ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ) Trading Up 1.1%

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.33 and last traded at $32.64. Approximately 51,273 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 777% from the average daily volume of 5,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 million, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned 0.13% of ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence index. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in developing the technology and the infrastructure of enabling artificial intelligence. THNQ was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by ROBO Global.

