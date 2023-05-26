Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.75.

RHHBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,665,000 after acquiring an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,696,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,313,000 after buying an additional 876,903 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 701,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,514,000 after buying an additional 109,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Roche by 3,411.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 200,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after buying an additional 195,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Roche Trading Up 0.1 %

Roche Increases Dividend

Shares of RHHBY opened at $39.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Roche has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $43.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.8068 dividend. This is a boost from Roche’s previous dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.22%.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG is a research healthcare company. It operates through the Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics segments. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

