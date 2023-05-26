Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKTW) Stock Price Up 12%

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTW – Get Rating) rose 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 15,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKTW. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $65,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

