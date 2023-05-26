Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.18 and last traded at $24.22. Approximately 17,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 67,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Trading Down 5.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22.
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (RSVAU)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.