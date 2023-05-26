ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Trading Down 5.9%

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 278,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 282,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

ROK Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a market cap of C$68.04 million, a P/E ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.28.

