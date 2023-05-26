Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $11,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

Rollins Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.14. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

