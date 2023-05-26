Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

RYCEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 136 ($1.69) to GBX 160 ($1.99) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 90 ($1.12) in a report on Friday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the first quarter worth about $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

