Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,218,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,741,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $146,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,619 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 478.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,158,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,595,000 after purchasing an additional 957,849 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,046,000. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $40,705,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.9 %

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.76.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $102.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.