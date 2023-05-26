RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target Cut to $9.50

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NYSE:RPT opened at $8.97 on Thursday. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 69.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 38,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after buying an additional 72,306 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $788,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 33,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 14,729 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

