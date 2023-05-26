Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,480 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 39.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 5.0 %

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of -98.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.85. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $13.42.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 29,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $363,127.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,038.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,341 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,327 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.