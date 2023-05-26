Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.25.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
Ryanair Stock Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $107.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $107.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryanair (RYAAY)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.