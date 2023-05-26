Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $107.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $107.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

About Ryanair

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,499,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,171,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,623,000 after buying an additional 2,064,931 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,120,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,578,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,655,000 after buying an additional 856,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 455.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after buying an additional 645,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.