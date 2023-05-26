Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Down 7.9% After Insider Selling

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) shares were down 7.9% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $34.17 and last traded at $34.18. Approximately 555,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 650,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.13.

Specifically, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $318,479.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,967.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Schrödinger news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $318,479.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,967.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $519,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SDGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 274.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.69 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 5,503.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,354,000 after purchasing an additional 50,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after acquiring an additional 54,639 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

