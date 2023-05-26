SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,983,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,623,000 after acquiring an additional 173,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after acquiring an additional 340,133 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,176,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 174,185 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 782,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 116,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anqa Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anqa Management LLC now owns 677,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 110,518 shares during the last quarter. 17.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $19.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38. SciPlay Co. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.87.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SciPlay news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $98,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SciPlay from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

