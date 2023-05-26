Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Scirocco Energy Plc (LON:SCIR – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). 3,881,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 2,105,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.20.

About Scirocco Energy

Scirocco Energy Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production assets primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Americas. It holds 25% interests in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interests in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 4.29% interests in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

