Scotiabank Lowers Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Price Target to C$0.90

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins cut their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Argonaut Gold Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ARNGF opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.04.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

