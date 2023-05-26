SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Update

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 1,305.3% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SCWorx Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WORX opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. SCWorx has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.

Get SCWorx alerts:

About SCWorx

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

SCWorx Corp. engages in the development of software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability, and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.