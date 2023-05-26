SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Update

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 1,305.3% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
SCWorx Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ WORX opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. SCWorx has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.
About SCWorx
