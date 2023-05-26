Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for American Water Works in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.16. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Water Works’ FY2025 earnings at $5.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Water Works Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

NYSE:AWK opened at $142.45 on Thursday. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

