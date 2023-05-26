Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Insider Kate Hill Purchases 250,000 Shares

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) insider Kate Hill acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($18,656.72).

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

LON:SEE opened at GBX 5.75 ($0.07) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £239.20 million, a PE ratio of -575.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49. Seeing Machines Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.30 ($0.10).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on shares of Seeing Machines in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) price target on shares of Seeing Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

