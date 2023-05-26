Short Interest in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Increases By 2,100.0%

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Accretion Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

ENER opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. Accretion Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

Institutional Trading of Accretion Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 292.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About Accretion Acquisition

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

