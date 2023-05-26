Short Interest in BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Decreases By 60.1%

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the April 30th total of 313,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Price Performance

BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0574 per share. This is a positive change from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

