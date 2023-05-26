Short Interest in Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Declines By 58.9%

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the April 30th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Burberry Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BURBY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.52) to GBX 2,400 ($29.85) in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale lowered Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.88) to GBX 2,250 ($27.99) in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.98) to GBX 2,500 ($31.09) in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,310 ($28.73) to GBX 2,450 ($30.47) in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,256.22.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

