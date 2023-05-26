Short Interest in DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Drops By 59.7%

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the April 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
DBS Group Trading Up 0.4 %
DBSDY stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.75. DBS Group has a 12-month low of $81.68 and a 12-month high of $110.10.
DBS Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.2113 per share. This is a boost from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 6.11%.
About DBS Group
DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.
