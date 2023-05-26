Short Interest in DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Drops By 59.7%

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the April 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DBS Group Trading Up 0.4 %

DBSDY stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.75. DBS Group has a 12-month low of $81.68 and a 12-month high of $110.10.

DBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.2113 per share. This is a boost from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 6.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About DBS Group

DBSDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

