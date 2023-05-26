Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Increases By 228.3%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,900 shares, a growth of 228.3% from the April 30th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 311.9 days.

ENN Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS XNGSF opened at $13.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. ENN Energy has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $16.55.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

