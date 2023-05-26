Short Interest in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Expands By 85.7%

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
G. Willi-Food International Price Performance
G. Willi-Food International stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12. G. Willi-Food International has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91.
G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.52 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 6.99%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of G. Willi-Food International by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
G. Willi-Food International Company Profile
G. Willi Food International Ltd. is engaged in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
