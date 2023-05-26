Short Interest in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Expands By 85.7%

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

G. Willi-Food International Price Performance

G. Willi-Food International stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12. G. Willi-Food International has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.52 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

G. Willi-Food International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of G. Willi-Food International

The business also recently announced a Thrice Yearly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. G. Willi-Food International’s payout ratio is 236.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of G. Willi-Food International by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G. Willi Food International Ltd. is engaged in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.