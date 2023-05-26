Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Drops By 38.2%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the April 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Terumo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Terumo alerts:

Terumo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TRUMY opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.48. Terumo has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.