Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Expands By 1,645.8%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 1,645.8% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wah Fu Education Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wah Fu Education Group Price Performance

WAFU stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.88.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online exam preparation services and related technology solutions, and production of online training course materials. It operates through the Online Education Cloud Service (B2B2C) and Online Training Service (B2C). The B2B2C segment comprises online education platforms to institutions, such as universities, training institutions, and online course development service companies.

